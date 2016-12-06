59th GRAMMY Awards

Album of the Year

  • 25
    Adele
  • Lemonade
    Beyoncé
  • Purpose
    Justin Bieber
  • Views
    Drake
  • A Sailor's Guide to Earth
    Sturgill Simpson

Record of the Year

  • Hello
    Adele
  • Formation
    Beyoncé
  • 7 Years
    Lukas Graham
  • Work
    Rihanna ft Drake
  • Stressed Out
    Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Year

  • Formation
    Beyoncé
  • Hello
    Adele
  • I Took a Pill in Ibiza
    Mike Posner
  • Love Yourself
    Justin Bieber
  • 7 Years
    Lukas Graham

Best New Artist

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Chance the Rapper
  • Maren Morris
  • Anderson .Paak

