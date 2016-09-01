The Montgomery Performing Arts Center

Here’s what’s coming to the Montgomery Performing Arts Center…

-Aaron Lewis “Sinner”…January 22nd, 7:30p

-Foreigner…February 19th, 7:30p

-Styx…March 2nd, 7:30p

-Ron White…March 16th, 8p

CLICK HERE for more details on any of these shows

